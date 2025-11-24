 Skip navigation
Arrow up for Cowboys, Cousins after Week 12 wins
Jaguars overcome turnovers, beat Cardinals in OT
Will Johnson win AP NFL Coach of the Year award?

Shedeur Sanders will start for the Browns in Week 13

  
Published November 24, 2025 02:03 PM

Shedeur Sanders became the first Browns rookie quarterback to win his first NFL start since 1995 on Sunday and he’ll get a chance to make it two in a row in Week 13.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Monday that Sanders will start against the 49ers. It will be Sanders’ first home start.

Sanders moved into the starting lineup because Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion in the team’s Week 11 loss to the Ravens. Stefanski said that Gabriel has cleared the concussion protocol, but the team is sticking with Sanders after their 24-10 win over the Raiders.

Sanders was 11-of-20 for 209 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The touchdown came when running back Dylan Sampson broke free for a 66-yard score on a screen pass and Sanders set up another touchdown with a 52-yard strike to rookie wideout Isaiah Bond.