Shedeur Sanders won’t work out at the Combine

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders will not work out at the Scouting Combine.

Sanders will interview with teams but not participate in the on-field workouts, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Sanders does plan to throw at Colorado’s Pro Day, where he’ll have receivers he has worked with in college to throw to. He’ll also have his father and head coach, Deion Sanders, overseeing the event.

Top prospects often choose not to participate in the on-field drills, thinking they have a better chance of putting their best foot forward in a more controlled environment at their pro day workouts.

Sanders was once viewed as the betting favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, but in recent weeks Miami quarterback Cam Ward has been viewed as the most likely top pick. Ward is currently a -140 favorite to go first overall at DraftKings. Ward is followed in the betting odds by Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter at +165, Colorado receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter at +550, and then Sanders at +650.