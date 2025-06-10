Shemar Stewart: I’m 100 percent right, Bengals need to get my contract done

Bengals first-round draft pick Shemar Stewart says he will not practice until he signs his rookie contract and that the only way he’ll sign is if the Bengals change their stance about inserting a contract clause that he views as unfair to him.

“In my case, I’m 100 percent right, so it should be a no-brainer,” Stewart told reporters today in the Bengals’ locker room.

The Bengals are insisting on a contract clause saying a default by Stewart in any year of the contract would void of all his remaining guarantees. The Bengals have never insisted upon such language before; with their previous contracts, they have only made a void wipe out the guarantees for the year in which the default occurred.

“I can’t say what I really want to say, but it’s their contract. They can do what they want with it,” Stewart said.

Stewart says he wants to practice “very bad” but will not practice until he signs his contract.

“It’s very important. You have to get your body prepared to play football,” Stewart said. “I thought I’d be on a field by now. That’s what I want.”

Stewart said he’ll do everything he can to prepare, but he won’t practice and risk an injury while the Bengals are refusing to meet his contractual demands.

“I still go to meetings, I still study my playbook,” Stewart said. “I’m always ready to go. I’ve been staying ready to go. It’s my job, I’ve got to be ready to go.”

But Stewart won’t be ready to go until the Bengals change their stance.