nbc_pft_uniformupdates_250728.jpg
Browns, Bucs, Commanders, Chargers uniform updates
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250728.jpg
Bengals must find ‘sweet spot’ with Hendrickson
nbc_pft_christianwilkinsrelease_250728.jpg
Why there could be more to the Wilkins situation

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Other PFT Content

Shooter at 345 Park Avenue dies on 33rd floor

  
Published July 28, 2025 07:52 PM

The shooter who reportedly shot two persons outside 345 Park Avenue before fleeing into the building reportedly has died.

Via ABC News, the shooter fled into the building and died on the 33rd floor, by suicide.

Two individuals reportedly were shot outside the building.

The NFL has its headquarters on the fifth, sixth, and seventh floor of the Manhattan structure.

The building was and remains on lockdown.

A police officer and a civilian reportedly were shot outside the building.