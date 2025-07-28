Shooter at 345 Park Avenue dies on 33rd floor

The shooter who reportedly shot two persons outside 345 Park Avenue before fleeing into the building reportedly has died.

Via ABC News, the shooter fled into the building and died on the 33rd floor, by suicide.

Two individuals reportedly were shot outside the building.

The NFL has its headquarters on the fifth, sixth, and seventh floor of the Manhattan structure.

The building was and remains on lockdown.

A police officer and a civilian reportedly were shot outside the building.