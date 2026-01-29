Significant staff turnover makes it clear Aaron Glenn is on hot seat

The possibility of a one-and-done stint for Jets coach Aaron Glenn was real, and a significant buyout likely became a major factor in getting him another season. The massive overhaul in the initial coaching staff Glenn hired says plenty about where things may go if the situation doesn’t improve.

Glenn fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks during the season. This week, offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand was fired.

In between, Glenn fired quarterbacks coach Charles London, pass game coordinator Scott Turner, linebackers coach Aaron Curry, defensive line coach Eric Washington, assistant defensive backs coach Dre Bly, defensive assistant Alonso Escalante, and defensive assistant Roosevelt Williams.

That’s nine of 21 assistants, dumped after one year. Which definitely creates buyout obligations.

But nothing like the $40 million or more than Glenn would have been owed for the remaining four years on his contract.

The changes to a group of coaches Glenn hired only one year ago makes it clear that the clock is already ticking, and that the heat is already rising for Glenn.