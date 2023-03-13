Signs are indeed pointing to Aaron Rodgers joining the Jets

It’s not official yet, but it’s quickly moving that way.

Packers (for now) quarterback Aaron Rodgers is indeed moving toward accepting a trade that would send him out the land of the Cheesehead and into the Big Apple.

Trey Wingo (who was the first to indicate the Jets had spoken to Rodgers last week) has tweeted that the deal is “done .” We’ve heard the same thing, albeit not quite as definitively.

Meanwhile, various Jets players are dropping hints about it on Twitter, from cornerback Sauce Gardner to running back Breece Hall to receiver Garrett Wilson to tackle Mekhi Becton .

The evidence is largely circumstantial. It hit our radar screen because Rodgers is involved in trying to persuade one or more free agents to join the Jets. Gardner hinted at “package deals” last week, if Rodgers were to accept a trade to the Jets.

So stay tuned. While nothing is truly done until it’s officially done, something seems to be very close to getting done with the Packers, Jets, and Rodgers.