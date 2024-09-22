 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_patsstrugglevjetsv2_240920.jpg
Unpacking Patriots’ struggles vs. Jets
nbc_pft_patsqbsituation_240920.jpg
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
nbc_pft_showmesomethingv2_240920.jpg
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Skylar Thompson ruled out with chest injury

  
September 22, 2024

Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson’s day is over.

The Dolphins ruled Thompson out with a chest injury late in the third quarter of Sunday’s road game against the Seahawks. Thompson left the game earlier in the quarter after being sacked five times and ultimately staying down after getting hit by Dre’Mont Jones while he was completing a pass to running back De’Von Achane.

Tim Boyle replaced Thompson and went 2-of-3 for nine yards over the rest of the quarter. The Seahawks lead 17-3 with 15 minutes left to play in Seattle.

With Tua Tagovailoa out for at least three more games, the Dolphins may be looking at a choice of starting Boyle or Tyler Huntley against the Titans next week. Huntley signed with the Dolphins earlier this week and is the emergency quarterback on Sunday while Boyle was elevated from the practice squad to be the No. 2 behind Thompson.