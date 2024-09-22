Skylar Thompson ruled out with chest injury

Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson’s day is over.

The Dolphins ruled Thompson out with a chest injury late in the third quarter of Sunday’s road game against the Seahawks. Thompson left the game earlier in the quarter after being sacked five times and ultimately staying down after getting hit by Dre’Mont Jones while he was completing a pass to running back De’Von Achane.

Tim Boyle replaced Thompson and went 2-of-3 for nine yards over the rest of the quarter. The Seahawks lead 17-3 with 15 minutes left to play in Seattle.

With Tua Tagovailoa out for at least three more games, the Dolphins may be looking at a choice of starting Boyle or Tyler Huntley against the Titans next week. Huntley signed with the Dolphins earlier this week and is the emergency quarterback on Sunday while Boyle was elevated from the practice squad to be the No. 2 behind Thompson.