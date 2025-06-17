Social media complaints about ticket sales for Ireland game pile up

People interested in buying tickets for the first NFL game in Ireland are finding themselves frustrated by the process.

A reader of PFT sent us a screenshot showing that there were more than 639,000 prospective buyers ahead of them in a virtual queue to purchase tickets for the September 28 game between the Steelers and Vikings at Croke Park in Dublin. The message from Ticketmaster says to expect a wait of more than an hour before a chance to buy tickets will be available.

Social media is filled with similar messages as well as screenshots that show there was an error once the wait was over. The Irish Times features a quote from the Ticketmaster website saying that “there are still tickets available” and that “your place in the queue is secure.”

Ticket sales for other events around the world have been plagued by online bots deployed by resellers looking to garner blocks of tickets. It’s unclear if that’s the case here or if the NFL has found a larger than anticipated market of ticket buyers for this year and the future in Ireland.