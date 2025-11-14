 Skip navigation
Solomon Thomas: If we play like Marshawn Kneeland, we’ll be a better team

  
Published November 13, 2025 09:47 PM

The Cowboys practiced for the first time without Marshawn Kneeland on Thursday. The defensive end died last week from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following a police chase and a wreck with another vehicle, according to authorities.

The Cowboys, who had their bye last week, returned to The Star as a team on Monday. They have grieved as a team, with a private vigil, team meetings and individual meetings with grief counselors.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer made clear the Cowboys aren’t moving on, but they are moving forward. They began that process with their first practice of the week ahead of the Monday Night Football game against the Raiders.

It was great,” Prescott said, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Some guys are going to get out on the field, and it’s going to hurt. Some guys are going to get out there, and it’s going to be the best medicine for them. Having dealt with loss, that is the best medicine for me. So getting back out there, handing the ball off and sprinting an extra 10 yards and making sure I’m doing it hard, Marshawn went through my mind a few times at practice today.”

The Cowboys are honoring Kneeland’s memory in several ways, including a helmet decal. But defensive tackle Solomon Thomas was among the players who said the best way they can honor their teammate is to give it everything they have on Monday night.

“He would run to the ball,” Thomas said. “No matter how tired he was, he would play with intensity and tenacity. He went out there because he loved the game. He played with love. He played every play like it was his last and didn’t take reps for granted. What I learned is he came from a small town in Michigan, and he wasn’t supposed to be here. So, he played like he wanted to be here every single day. If we do that, we’ll honor him — win, loss or draw.

“If we play like Marshawn, we’ll be a better team. We’ll come out of this better.”