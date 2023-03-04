Some perspective on the question of NFL millionaires vs. NFL billionaires

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Some perspective on the question of NFL millionaires vs. NFL billionaires

  
Published March 4, 2023 08:16 AM
nbc_pft_danieljones_230303
March 3, 2023 08:44 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons map out the Giants’ options with Daniel Jones, given the QB reportedly is seeking over $45 million per year and the franchise tag deadline is approaching.

As explained in Playmakers , NFL fans tend to align with the teams (and the owners of those teams) over the players. For the vast majority of fans, there’s no real difference between millionaire players and billionaire owners.

As a practical matter, there’s a gigantic difference. For starters, many players aren’t millionaires, not after taxes and living expenses and everything else that turns a million bucks into something far less than that.

And players have a limited time to make NFL money; most are out of the game before they even approach their thirtieth birthdays. They have no equity. Owners own the team as long as they want, until they sell. Or until their heirs sell. When they do (after years of making many millions over and over again), they realize the astronomical return on the original investment, whatever it may have been.

Myles Simmons and I discussed the dynamic of millionaires vs. billionaires during Friday’s PFT Live. For most people, however, it’s still difficult to appreciate the distinction. All that matters is that both millionaires and billionaires have more.

A reader suggested earlier today a great way to understand the difference between millionaire and billionaire. I double-checked the math, because the numbers were stunning.

If you receive one dollar for every second of every hour of every day, you’d have $100,000 in 27.78 hours. In 11.57 days, you’d have a million.

So when does the meter hit a billion? That would take 31.71 YEARS.

Keep that in mind when resenting the men who take the short- and long-term physical risks and who usually don’t have a million bucks in the bank when the game spits them out, and when softly applauding those who have more money than they could ever spend -- even if they spent one dollar for every second of every minute of every hour of every day of every week of every month of every year.