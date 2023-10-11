Something seems to be happening with Tom Brady’s TB12

Tom Brady’s TB12 fitness model at one point consisted of multiple locations with a vision for expansion. Currently, contraction could be the operative word.

Dale Arnold has reported that the TB12 facilities “seem to be closing” and that Brady and his performance guru, Alex Guerrero, are no longer in business together.

As noted by Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, something is happening with TB12. The online “store locator” currently returns an error message, in lieu of addresses for places where the business operates.

That said, Guerrero tells Volin that Guerrero and Brady continue to be in business together.

Still, something seems to be happening. Whether the model is shifting or the company is changing or something else is occurring that isn’t currently apparent, the endeavor seems to be at, or past, a crossroads.

The TB12 online store continues to be operational.

During the pandemic, TB12 received a PPP loan in excess of $960,000.

Time will tell what these new developments mean, if anything. Even though Brady is no longer playing, he continues to occupy a high profile. But if the TB12 business model hasn’t been profitable, changes at some point are inevitable.

While it might not be the sudden flameout experienced last year by Brady’s crypto sponsor, FTX, it looks like there’s a retooling of some sorts occurring.