Son of Mine ebook remains free, for today only

At the end of an unexpectedly strong day for the PFT business on Monday, I was feeling impulsive. After dropping the price of the ebook version of Father of Mine, Son of Mine, and On Our Way Home to 99 cents for at least all of 2025 (if not longer), I decided to make the Son of Mine ebook free for two days only — Tuesday and Wednesday.

It’s still free today. The clock runs out at midnight PT, which gives the folks in the time zone around which the rest of the world revolves until 3:00 a.m. to claim it.

Again, it’s free. No strings attached. A reward for being one of the many who have visited the site this week.

And, yes, it would be helpful to peruse Father of Mine (99 cents) before reading Son of Mine. Although Son of Mine was written as a standalone three-part story, reading it first will spoil the ending to Father of Mine.