 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_wasfareax_250312.jpg
WAS setting offense up for success in offseason
nbc_pft_draft_250312.jpg
PFT Draft: Most improved team in FA so far
nbc_pft_colts_250312.jpg
IND gets ‘needed’ defensive boost with Ward, Bynum

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_wasfareax_250312.jpg
WAS setting offense up for success in offseason
nbc_pft_draft_250312.jpg
PFT Draft: Most improved team in FA so far
nbc_pft_colts_250312.jpg
IND gets ‘needed’ defensive boost with Ward, Bynum

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Son of Mine ebook remains free, for today only

  
Published March 12, 2025 11:22 AM

At the end of an unexpectedly strong day for the PFT business on Monday, I was feeling impulsive. After dropping the price of the ebook version of Father of Mine, Son of Mine, and On Our Way Home to 99 cents for at least all of 2025 (if not longer), I decided to make the Son of Mine ebook free for two days only — Tuesday and Wednesday.

It’s still free today. The clock runs out at midnight PT, which gives the folks in the time zone around which the rest of the world revolves until 3:00 a.m. to claim it.

Again, it’s free. No strings attached. A reward for being one of the many who have visited the site this week.

And, yes, it would be helpful to peruse Father of Mine (99 cents) before reading Son of Mine. Although Son of Mine was written as a standalone three-part story, reading it first will spoil the ending to Father of Mine.