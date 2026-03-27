Sonny Styles: I’d love to play multiple roles in NFL like Kyle Hamilton

Former Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles is generally regarded as one of the top prospects in this year’s draft, but his position has led some to wonder just how high he’ll go when the first round gets underway next month.

Off-ball linebackers don’t tend to be among the first picks, but Styles believes he brings more to the table than others. During an appearance on Up & Adams, Styles was asked about comparisons to Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton — Styles was a safety when he got to college — and said he hopes to be used as the same kind of versatile piece that Hamilton has been in Baltimore.

“It just depends what coordinator you go to, what scheme you go to,” Styles said. “Kyle Hamilton is one of those guys that can do a lot all over the field. He’s an amazing player. So, I’d love to be in a scheme where I can do multiple roles and help a defense win. I think what’s nice is when you have a coordinator who’s able to put you in so many different positions and utilize you in that way, it’s helping the entire defense because you become more unpredictable when there’s guys like that on your defense who can do so many different things.”

Hamilton’s rise to All-Pro status came under John Harbaugh, who became the head coach of the Giants after being dismissed by the Ravens in January. The Giants hold the fifth overall pick and Styles could become part of Harbaugh’s plan to turn the franchise around in his first season in his new job.