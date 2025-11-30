Southern University hires Marshall Faulk as next head coach

Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk has parlayed one year of college coaching as an assistant into a head-coaching job.

Southern University has announced that it has hired Faulk as the school’s new head coach.

Faulk, 52, spent 2025 as the running backs coach at Colorado, with fellow Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

A press conference has been set for Monday, December 1.

Faulk, the second overall pick in the 1994 draft, played for the Colts and Rams. He was the NFL offensive rookie of the year, a three-time NFL offensive player of the year, the 2000 NFL MVP, a three-time first-team All-Pro, a three-time second-team All-Pro, and a seven-time Pro Bowler. He won a Super Bowl ring in 1999 with the Rams.

He’s a member of the Colts’ Ring of Honor. His number, 28, was retired by the Rams.

Faulk succeeds Terrence Graves at Southern, which ended a nine-game losing streak on Saturday with a season-ending win over Grambling State.