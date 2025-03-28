 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250328.jpg
Draft: Teams whose biological clocks are ticking
nbc_pft_abdul_250328.jpg
Carter won’t participate in Penn State’s Pro Day
nbc_pft_sanders_250328.jpg
Deion broadens where he’d like Shedeur to land

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250328.jpg
Draft: Teams whose biological clocks are ticking
nbc_pft_abdul_250328.jpg
Carter won’t participate in Penn State’s Pro Day
nbc_pft_sanders_250328.jpg
Deion broadens where he’d like Shedeur to land

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sparked by Lions’ proposal, NFL to have “fresh discussion” on playoff seeding

  
Published March 28, 2025 04:53 PM

The Lions have proposed playoff seeding independent of division championship. Even if the proposal fails, it will spark a conversation for the powers-that-be.

Earlier this week, Competition Committee chairman Rich McKay addressed the situation during a call with reporters.

He said that the issue has come up before, but that it hasn’t been a recent topic.

“It has been discussed, but it’s been a little while, so it’ll be a fresh discussion,” McKay said, via Nolan Bianchi of the Detroit News.

McKay added that, at one point, former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson sold his colleagues on the importance of winning a division.

“I think, maybe a year or two later, we had another discussion about this,” McKay said. “But it was a little different. It was the idea of re-seeding after round one, as opposed to taking away the division championship as an automatic home game.”

This year, that approach would have sent the Rams to the Lions for the divisional round, and the Eagles would have hosted the Commanders. In the AFC, the games would not have changed; it still would have been the Texans at the Chiefs and the Ravens at the Bills.

Even though the Lions haven’t proposed re-seeding after the Wild Card round, the owners can do whatever they want — as long as 24 want to do it.

If the NFL would eliminate the automatic home game for division winners, the NFL also should reconsider the scheduling formula to ensure that it’s a more fair and equitable reflection of the best teams in the conference, relative to the other teams.