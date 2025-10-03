Spencer Rattler: 0-10 record in the past, I’m focused on the future

Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler will be making his 11th NFL start against the Giants at home on Sunday and everyone in the organization would like to see it have a different ending than his first 10 outings.

The Saints have lost all 10 of Rattler’s starts, including the first four games they’ve played this season. Only four other quarterbacks have had more consecutive losses to start their career, but Rattler said he won’t “make it anything bigger than what it is” as he prepares for this weekend.

“You wish you already had one, but it’s a team thing,” Rattler said, via Brett Martel of the Associated Press. “It’s in the past and we’re focused on the future. So, it’ll come. We’re working hard this week to get it.”

The Saints’ last win came against the Giants last December, which should provide some optimism even if Derek Carr was still the quarterback for that game but the notion that the win will eventually come isn’t a sure thing. DeShone Kizer lost the first 15 starts of his career and never wound up winning one before his career came to an end.