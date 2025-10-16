 Skip navigation
Spencer Rattler: Getting benched for Caleb Williams at Oklahoma was a blessing in disguise

  
Published October 16, 2025 11:25 AM

In 2021, Spencer Rattler was in his third season at Oklahoma and was the Sooners’ starting quarterback. But in the middle of the season he was benched for true freshman Caleb Williams. At the time, it was disappointing. Now, Rattler is happy with how things worked out.

As Rattler plans to quarterback the Saints against Williams and the Bears on Sunday, he says he thinks the benching, which led him to transfer to South Carolina, was good for him.

“We all have our own paths and we’ve got to do our best with our own paths,” Rattler said. “It is what it is. The past is the past. We’re focused on the present and the future, but I would say, yeah, that definitely led me to South Carolina. It was a blessing in disguise that I got to play with the Gamecocks and develop there, get ready to the league after that.”

Williams also ended up transferring the next year, to USC, and their paths diverged from there. Asked what kind of relationship he has with Williams now, Rattler answered, “Cordial.”

“I’ll say what’s up to him at the game. I’ve got respect for him. Good player,” Rattler said.

But despite his respect for Williams, it would surely feel good for Rattler to beat him and the Bears on Sunday.