Spencer Shrader is the AFC special teams player of the month

The Colts surprised many with a 3-1 start to the 2025 season and one of their players had his role in making that happen recognized by the league on Thursday.

Kicker Spencer Shrader has been named the AFC’s special teams player of the month for September.

Shrader was 13-of-14 on field goals in September, including a game-winning kick over the Broncos in Week 2. That kick came after Shrader’s miss was wiped off the board due to a leverage penalty on Denver.

Shrader also made all 12 extra points he tried in the first four weeks and he leads the league with 51 points through the first four weeks of the season.