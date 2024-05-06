 Skip navigation
St. Louis could have massive crowd for UFL championship, if Battlehawks qualify

  
Published May 6, 2024 12:30 PM

If it were the NFL, some would say it’s being scripted. Or, if not, that it should be.

Regardless, the best outcome for the UFL in its inaugural season would be to have the Battlehawks earn a berth in the league championship game. Because the league championship game will be played in St. Louis.

At the current rate, it won’t take much for the Battlehawks to get there. At 5-1, they need to hold off the 4-2 Brahmas or the 3-3 Defenders to earn a spot in the conference championship game. Then, with only one win against the Brahmas or Defenders, the Battlehawks will be playing in the championship game in St. Louis.

Given the crowds that have been gathering for home games in St. Louis, a championship game would surely fill the venue. And it would create plenty of excitement in St. Louis. Which would be exactly what the UFL needs to cap off its first season.

There should be some extra excitement for the UFL this weekend, when the 5-1 Battlehawks face the 6-0 Stallions in Birmingham. It could be a preview of the eventual title game.

They play Saturday at 3:00 p.m. ET on Fox. It might be the first UFL game that I specifically make time to watch.