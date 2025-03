The Steelers are retaining one of their own free agents.

Pittsburgh has agreed to re-sign receiver Ben Skowronek, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Skowronek, 27, appeared in 10 games with the Steelers in 2024, catching five passes for 69 yards. He was on the field for 15 percent of offensive snaps and 55 percent of special teams snaps in games played.

A Rams seventh-round pick in 2021, Skowronek has 63 career receptions for 644 yards with a touchdown in 55 career games.