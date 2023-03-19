 Skip navigation
Steelers agree to sign Isaac Seumalo

  
Published March 19, 2023 03:17 AM
The Steelers are making a big addition to their offensive line.

Free agent guard Isaac Seumalo has agreed to a three-year deal with Pittsburgh, according to Jordan Schultz of theScore.com.

Seumalo is the second former Eagles guard the Steelers have signed in free agency. They also signed Nate Herbig, who most recently played for the Jets but played three seasons in Philadelphia when Steelers assistant General Manager Andy Weidl was with the Eagles. Weidl likely played a big role in both former Philadelphia linemen coming to Pittsburgh.

The Steelers still have last year’s two starting guards, Kevin Dotson and James Daniel, but the addition of two guards in free agency makes clear that they think they can upgrade at the position by bringing in competition.

Seumalo is the No. 51 player on our list of the NFL’s Top 100 free agents .