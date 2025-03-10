 Skip navigation
Steelers in talks with Darius Slay

  
Published March 10, 2025 02:39 PM

The Steelers are trying to add a well-known veteran cornerback to their secondary.

According to a report from Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, Pittsburgh has agreed to terms with cornerback Darius Slay. But Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that Slay is only talking to the Steelers and hasn’t agreed to anything yet.

Slay was cut by the Eagles in a salary cap move, and he said he was most interested in either re-signing with the Eagles on a new deal, or going back to the Lions to finish his career where it started, in Detroit. But apparently he likes what he’s hearing from the Steelers.

The 34-year-old Slay started 14 regular-season games and all four postseason games for the Eagles last season. He was No. 42 on our Top 100 free agents list.