Steelers agree to terms with six undrafted free agents

The Steelers are adding six more rookies to their roster.

The team drafted 10 players over seven rounds in Pittsburgh from Thursday through Sunday and they announced agreements with six undrafted players on Monday.

A pair of tight ends are part of the group. Lake McRee had 30 receptions for 450 yards and four touchdowns at USC last season while Chamon Metayer had 38 catches for 375 yards and four scores for Arizona State.

The Steelers also drafted Riley Nowakowski over the weekend. Nowakowski was listed as a tight end at Indiana, but is listed as a fullback by the Steelers.

Nowakowski’s college teammate Devan Boykin also agreed to terms with the team. Boykin is a cornerback and the other incoming Steelers are Missouri linebacker Daylan Carnell, Syracuse defensive lineman Kevin Jobity and Kansas kicker Laith Marjan.