Steelers claim Manny Jones off waivers from Cardinals, place Renell Wren on IR

The Steelers claimed defensive lineman Manny Jones off waivers Tuesday.

The Cardinals cut Jones on Monday.

Jones went undrafted in 2022 out of Colorado State, signing with the Cardinals. He appeard in four games as a rookie, logging 59 defensive snaps and making six tackles.

In his college career, Jones made 181 tackles, 33 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks.

The Steelers also announced they placed veteran defensive lineman Renell Wren on injured reserve, ending his season.

Wren has played one snap for the Steelers last season, seeing action on New Year’s Day against the Ravens.

The Bengals made Wren a fourth-round pick in 2019, and he spent three seasons in Cincinnati. He has played 13 games with two starts in his career, totaling nine tackles.