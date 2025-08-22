Steelers cut 11, including LS Jake McQuaide, QB Logan Woodside

The Steelers cut 11 players Friday, including long snapper Jake McQuaide and quarterback Logan Woodside.

That’s a good sign for long snapper Christian Kuntz, who injured his sternum in the second preseason game. Kuntz said earlier this week, via Alan Saunders of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, that the injury is painful, but he is confident he can play the season opener.

The Steelers signed Woodside Aug. 7 after rookie quarterback Will Howard’s hand injury. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith previously coached Woodside with the Titans and Falcons.

Teams are required to reach the 53-player limit by 4 p.m. ET on Aug. 26.

The Steelers also cut linebacker Kenny Willekes, defensive Backs Kam Alexander, Quindell Johnson, Kyler McMichael and Mikey Victor, offensive linemen Doug Nester and Julian Pearl, running back Evan Hull and tight end Kevin Foelsch.