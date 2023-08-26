Steelers cut eight players

The Steelers have started making cuts ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to slash their roster to 53 players.

The team announced their initial cuts on Saturday afternoon. Eight players have been placed on waivers.

Wide receiver Dan Chisena, defensive back Nevelle Clarke, linebacker Kuony Deng, cornerback Madre Harper, defensive lineman James Nyamwaya, kicker B.T. Potter, linebacker Forrest Rhyne, and long snapper Rex Sunahara will be looking for new homes on active rosters or practice squads as teams solidify their plans over the coming days.

Sunahara’s departure leaves Christian Kuntz as the team’s long snapper while Potter’s departure leaves Chris Boswell set for another season as the kicker in Pittsburgh.