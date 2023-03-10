Steelers cut William Jackson III, Carlins Platel

The Steelers announced they have released cornerback William Jackson III and defensive back Carlins Platel.

Jackson’s release is not surprising, given he was due a $12.75 million cap hit in 2023. With no guaranteed money left, the Steelers will save $12.75 million against their cap.

The Steelers traded for Jackson on Nov. 1, but he did not play a down with the team because of a back injury.

He played only four games for the Commanders in 2022 before they dealt him.

Jackson played 59 games with 48 starts for the Bengals before leaving in free agency for the Commanders. He has five career interceptions and 51 pass breakups.

Platel signed as an undrafted free agent in May. He has never played an NFL regular-season game.