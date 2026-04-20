Steelers deny Broderick Jones has had a setback, but he still has hurdles to clear

The Steelers disputed a report that left tackle Broderick Jones had a setback from a neck injury that required surgery during the offseason.

General Manager Omar Khan and coach Mike McCarthy, though, acknowledged that uncertainty remains over Jones’ future. Jones’ main hurdle is regaining full strength in his upper body.

“Nothing has changed with Broderick,” Khan said Monday, via Mark Kaboly of The Pat McAfee Show. “He is still working to get back to where he needs to be. Nothing has changed there. No new information since we last spoke in March [at the NFL annual owners meeting].”

Jones injured his neck in Week 12 of last season, and he has since undergone spinal fusion surgery.

He worked with the “medical group” on the first day of the team’s offseason program, according to McCarthy.

“We are really trying to establish a common language,” McCarthy said. “We went over the fundamentals of football today. They haven’t changed. How you talk about it and how you drill them. We are really starting at the beginning and going through it. He has participated, so that’s not a problem.”

The Steelers will not exercise the fifth-year option on Jones’ contract.