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Steelers draft Penn State QB Drew Allar in the third round

  
Published April 24, 2026 10:03 PM

The Steelers have added another quarterback to their roster. No, his name isn’t Aaron Rodgers.

Pittsburgh drafted Penn State’s Drew Allar in the third round, using the 76th overall pick on him. It’s the draft choice the Steelers acquired from the Cowboys in the George Pickens trade a year ago.

Allar joins Mason Rudolph and Will Howard in the quarterbacks room as the Steelers await word on Rodgers about his future.

Allar’s family has Browns’ season tickets, so they will have to change their allegiance.

He played only six games in 2025, missing the second half of the season with a broken left ankle that required surgery. He completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 1,100 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions last season.

In his career, Allar made 35 starts and completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 7,402 yards with 61 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.