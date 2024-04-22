 Skip navigation
Steelers G.M. Omar Khan won’t close door on drafting a quarterback this week

  
Published April 22, 2024 04:26 PM

Steelers General Manager Omar Khan has made a lot of moves at quarterback so far this offseason and he said on Monday that he might not be done.

The Steelers signed Russell Wilson and Kyle Allen while also trading for Justin Fields last month and they parted ways with Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph in an overhaul of the position group. The three newcomers are all under contract for one year — Fields has a fifth-year option the Steelers are unlikely to exercise — and Khan cited that as a reason he’s keeping open the possibility that the team drafts a quarterback at some point this week.

“I’d say it’s not realistic that we’d take a quarterback in Round One, if that’s what you’re asking, no,” Khan said at a press conference. “There’s some good players and I wouldn’t close the door on anything. If there’s an opportunity to improve that room, we’ll look at it, but like you said, we’ve got three guys who are on one-year deals and we have to be open to it.”

After the 20th overall pick, the Steelers have a second-round pick, two third-round picks, a fourth-round pick, and two sixth-round selections.