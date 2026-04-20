 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_zachariahbranch_260420.jpg
Branch arrested in Georgia ahead of draft
nbc_pft_ajbrownpatriots_260420.jpg
Report: Eagles likely will trade Brown to Patriots
nbc_pft_aaronrodgerssteelers_260420.jpg
Report: Steelers have not heard from Rodgers

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_zachariahbranch_260420.jpg
Branch arrested in Georgia ahead of draft
nbc_pft_ajbrownpatriots_260420.jpg
Report: Eagles likely will trade Brown to Patriots
nbc_pft_aaronrodgerssteelers_260420.jpg
Report: Steelers have not heard from Rodgers

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers GM Omar Khan on Aaron Rodgers: Great communication, he knows how we feel about him

  
Published April 20, 2026 01:44 PM

Monday morning brought a report that the Steelers have not received word from quarterback Aaron Rodgers about his 2026 plans and that they do not expect to get that word before the draft starts on Thursday night.

That’s a shift from what the team was saying in March about Rodgers’s timetable and General Manager Omar Khan confirmed later in the day that there’s been no new developments on the Rodgers front. Khan opened his pre-draft press conference by addressing the Rodgers report and saying that the two sides have kept in touch without solidifying anything about the regular season.

“We’ve had some great communication with Aaron,” Khan said. “Nothing’s changed, but it’s all been positive and good. I said this to you guys in March when we met, he knows how we feel about him and we know how he feels about us.”

There was no other discussion about when the Steelers might know more about the quarterback’s plans. Rodgers waited until June to sign on for his first season with the Steelers and it looks like any hopes of a quicker process in Year Two were misplaced.