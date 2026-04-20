Steelers GM Omar Khan on Aaron Rodgers: Great communication, he knows how we feel about him

Monday morning brought a report that the Steelers have not received word from quarterback Aaron Rodgers about his 2026 plans and that they do not expect to get that word before the draft starts on Thursday night.

That’s a shift from what the team was saying in March about Rodgers’s timetable and General Manager Omar Khan confirmed later in the day that there’s been no new developments on the Rodgers front. Khan opened his pre-draft press conference by addressing the Rodgers report and saying that the two sides have kept in touch without solidifying anything about the regular season.

“We’ve had some great communication with Aaron,” Khan said. “Nothing’s changed, but it’s all been positive and good. I said this to you guys in March when we met, he knows how we feel about him and we know how he feels about us.”

There was no other discussion about when the Steelers might know more about the quarterback’s plans. Rodgers waited until June to sign on for his first season with the Steelers and it looks like any hopes of a quicker process in Year Two were misplaced.