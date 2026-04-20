Report: Steelers don’t expect Aaron Rodgers decision before draft

Steelers owner Art Rooney II said last month that he expected to get word from quarterback Aaron Rodgers about his 2026 plans ahead of the draft, but that timeline has apparently changed.

NFL Media reports that the Steelers have not received any communication from Rodgers about whether he will play and that there is now no expectation that the quarterback’s decision will come before the first round gets underway in Pittsburgh on Thursday.

The Steelers opened their offseason program a couple of weeks ago and they will hold a three-day voluntary minicamp this week. With no Rodgers in the building, 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard is set to serve as the team’s No. 1 quarterback during minicamp.

Mason Rudolph is the only other quarterback currently on the Steelers’ roster. That could change this week and the use of a high pick on another quarterback could be a sign of which way the Steelers expect things to go when Rodgers is ready to share his plans.