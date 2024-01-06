Steelers grab 14-7 lead, but T.J. Watt out for the day

The Steelers have resisted throwing the ball for much of Saturday’s game against the Ravens, but they did on the first play of the fourth quarter and it paid off for them.

Quarterback Mason Rudolph hit wide receiver Diontae Johnson in stride and Johnson turned the medium hook-up into a 71-yard touchdown. It’s the longest play that the Ravens have allowed all season and the extra point stretched Pittsburgh’s lead to 14-7 with 14:49 left to play.

The Steelers only had 78 yard through the air before that play as both teams have kept things very conservative on a rainy day in Baltimore.

We’ll see if the score makes the Ravens open up their offense. That choice may be made easier by some bad news on the injury front for the Steelers.

Linebacker T.J. Watt will not return with the left knee injury that sent him to the locker room in the third quarter.