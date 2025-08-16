 Skip navigation
Steelers K Chris Boswell ends his hold-in

  
Published August 16, 2025 07:29 PM

This year’s collection of hold-ins included kicker Chris Boswell.

His hold-in has ended as quietly as it began.

Boswell is playing on Saturday night for the Steelers, in their preseason game againt the Buccaneers. He handled the opening kickoff.

Under contract through 2026, the 34-year-old Boswell is due to make $3.12 million this year and $3.22 million in the final year of his contract.

He has kicked for the Steelers since 2015. He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2024, for the first time in his career.

Whether he gets an adjusted contract remains to be seen. For now, though, he’s back to work — three weeks before Week 1.