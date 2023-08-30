Steelers keep two punters on 53-player roster, will try to trade one

One of the surprises from Tuesday’s 53-player roster deadline came in Pittsburgh, where the Steelers kept both of their punters, Pressley Harvin and Braden Mann.

Obviously, the Steelers won’t use two roster spots on punters during the regular season, but it appears that they’re hoping they can acquire a late-round draft pick by trading either Harvin or Mann.

The Eagles, who don’t have a punter on their 53-player roster, could be a team the Steelers would shop a punter to. The Jets also didn’t keep a punter on their 53-player roster, although the punter they released, Thomas Morstead, hinted that he expects to be back with the team before the season starts.

Mann arrived in Pittsburgh in April, after the Jets waived him — shortly after the Jets signed Morstead. Harvin was a seventh-round pick of the Steelers in 2021 and has been their punter since.