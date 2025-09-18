Steelers OL Max Scharping tore his ACL in Wednesday’s practice

The Steelers’ offensive line depth has taken a hit.

Guard Max Scharping was listed as limited on Wednesday’s injury report after injuring his knee in practice and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Scharping has been diagnosed with a torn ACL.

Scharping was inactive for the first two games of the season. He appeared in two games for the team last year and played 31 games as a reserve for the Bengals in 2022 and 2023. He was a 2019 second-round pick in Houston and he started 33 of the 48 games he played for the Texans.

Calvin Anderson, Spencer Anderson, and Ryan McCollum have dressed as the backup offensive linemen for the Steelers so far this season.