Steelers-Ravens, Texans-Colts open Week 18 on Saturday

The AFC South has a three-way tie for first place. Two of those teams play each on next Saturday.

Texans-Colts has landed in prime time on January 6. The day starts with Steelers-Ravens at 4:30 p.m. ET. Both games will be televised by ESPN and ABC.

The Steelers will enter the game alive for a playoff berth. The Ravens have the top seed locked up. While they’ll be inclined to rest starters (then again, that didn’t work too well when they did it four years ago as the No. 1 seed), there’s value in knocking out a division rival while they can.

Regardless, both Saturday games have significant playoff ramifications. The full impact won’t be known until the next day, when the other 14 games are played in Week 18.