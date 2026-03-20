Steelers re-sign C Ryan McCollum

Center Ryan McCollum will be back with the Steelers.

The team announced that they have re-signed McCollum on Friday afternoon. It is a one-year deal for the offensive lineman with no other terms announced by the Steelers.

McCollum was claimed off of waivers from the Lions during the 2022 preseason, but did not make his first regular season appearance for the team until the first week of the 2024 season. He has not missed a game since that point and has made three starts for Pittsburgh.

McCollum also played in 13 games and made one start while in Detroit during his rookie season.