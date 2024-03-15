Steelers re-sign defensive tackle Montravius Adams

Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams will remain in Pittsburgh this season.

Adams has re-signed with the Steelers, according to multiple reports.

The 6-foot-4 304-pound Adams has been with the Steelers since 2021, when they signed him off the Saints’ practice squad late in the season. He signed a two-year contract during the next offseason and has now signed another two-year contract in Pittsburgh.

Adams originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Packers in 2017. He also briefly spent time with the Patriots.

Last year Adams played in 13 games with eight starts and was on the field for about half of the defensive snaps in the games he was active for. He’ll remain a part of the defensive line rotation in 2024.