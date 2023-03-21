 Skip navigation
Steelers re-sign James Pierre

  
Published March 21, 2023 12:21 PM
The Steelers have brought back a member of their secondary.

Pittsburgh announced on Tuesday that the club has re-signed cornerback James Pierre to a one-year deal.

Pierre appeared in al 17 games for Pittsburgh last year. He was on the field for 45 percent of the special teams snaps and 24 percent of defensive snaps.

He recorded 29 total tackles, a fumble recovery, four passes defensed, and an interception in 2022.

Having entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Pierre was not tendered as a restricted free agent before the start of the new league year.

Pierre now returns to the organization he’s been with since coming out of FAU.