Steelers re-sign Miles Boykin

  
Published April 24, 2023 11:08 AM
nbc_pft_allenrobinsonsteelers_230419
April 19, 2023 07:54 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they’re stunned the Rams will pay $10.25 million of Allen Robinson’s 2023 salary, while the Steelers will only pay $5 million, in the reported WR trade.

Wide receiver Miles Boykin will be staying in Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers announced that they have re-signed Boykin on Monday. It is a one-year deal and no other terms have been disclosed.

Boykin joined the Steelers as a waiver claim last April. He played in 16 games and saw most of his playing time on special teams. Boykin finished the year with two catches for 11 yards and 10 tackles.

Boykin was a 2019 third-round pick of the Ravens. He caught 33 passes for 470 yards and seven touchdowns in three years with Baltimore.

The Steelers traded for Allen Robinson last week. He and Boykin join Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Calvin Austin, Cody White, Anthony Miller, Gunner Olszewski, Dez Fitzpatrick, Ja’Marcus Bradley, and Dan Chisena in Pittsburgh’s receiving corps.