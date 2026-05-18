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Steelers sign 2026 draft picks Germie Bernard, Eli Heidenreich

  
Published May 18, 2026 04:43 PM

The Steelers have signed a pair of their draft picks on Monday.

Pittsburgh announced receiver Germie Bernard and running back/receiver Eli Heidenreich put pen to paper on their respective four-year rookie contracts.

Bernard was the No. 47 overall pick in the second round out of Alabama. He caught 64 passes for 862 yards with seven touchdowns in 2025. He played two seasons for the Crimson Tide after spending 2022 at Michigan State and 2023 at Washington.

Heidenreich was the club’s final selection of 2026 at No. 230 in the seventh round. He played his college ball at Navy, appearing in 38 total games. He registered 109 catches for 1,994 yards with 16 touchdowns as well as 1,157 yards rushing with seven TDs.