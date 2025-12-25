 Skip navigation
Steelers sign CB Tre Flowers

  
Published December 25, 2025 03:26 PM

The Steelers gave cornerback Tre Flowers a roster spot for Christmas.

The team announced Flowers’ signing on Thursday. They had an open spot on the 53-man roster thanks to wide receiver DK Metcalf’s two-game suspension for last Sunday’s physical interaction with a fan in Detroit.

As coincidence would have it, Flowers most recently appeared in the NFL as a member of the Lions. He played in two games for the team earlier this season.

Flowers has also appeared in 95 games for the Colts, Jaguars, Falcons, Bengals, and Seahawks. He has 287 tackles, four interceptions, two sacks, five forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries over the course of his career.