Steelers sign DL Esezi Otomewo

The Steelers announced a new addition to their defensive line on Wednesday.

They have signed defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo to a one-year contract. No other terms of the deal were announced.

Otomewo was a 2022 fifth-round pick of the Vikings and played five games as a rookie before being waived in 2023. He spent that season on Jacksonville’s practice squad and played four games for the team in 2024.

Otomewo started two of those games and has nine tackles, a tackle for loss, four quarterback hits, and a fumble recovery across his nine overall appearances.

The Steelers have also added Daniel Ekuale to a defensive line that returns Cam Heyward, Keeanu Benton, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Dean Lowry, and Montravius Adams.