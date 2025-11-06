Steelers sign DT Brodric Martin-Rhodes off Chiefs practice squad

The Steelers have added some depth to their defensive line.

Pittsburgh announced on Thursday that the club has signed defensive tackle Brodric Martin-Rhodes to its 53-man roster off of Kansas City’s practice squad.

Martin-Rhodes, 26, was a Lions third-round pick in 2023. He appeared in three games for Detroit as a rookie and two games for the Lions last season before he was waived during this year’s roster cuts in August.

He subsequently signed with the Chiefs’ practice squad. He has not appeared in a game so far in 2025.