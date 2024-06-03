Steelers sign first-round OT Troy Fautanu

The Steelers signed first-round offensive tackle Troy Fautanu to his four-year rookie deal, the team announced Monday.

The Steelers made the University of Washington product the 20th overall pick, the second consecutive year they have used their first selection on an offensive lineman.

“Excited to have him as a member of this organization,” General Manager Omar Khan said, via a team release. “We spent a great deal of time with him. We met with Troy at the Combine. We had him in here as a 30 visit. We are excited to have him here.

“I would say that he was a player that we had rated really high up on the board. He was one of the guys that we were hoping would be there and that we were targeting. When he was, we were on the clock -- when they, when we were at 19 and waiting to see what the Rams picked, and it was just -- we just felt really good about it. He’s the player we wanted.”

Fautanu was named All-Pac-12 first team in 2023, the second year in a row he earned the honor. He started all 15 games at left tackle in 2023 and won the Morris Trophy as the top offensive lineman in the Pac-12 Conference, an award that is voted on by the Pac-12 defensive linemen.

He made one start at left guard, so Fautanu has versatility.

His signing leaves only second-round center Zach Frazier unsigned among the Steelers’ draft class.