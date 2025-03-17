Steelers sign former Browns safety Juan Thornhill

Juan Thornhill is changing teams but staying in the AFC North.

Thornhill is signing with the Steelers, according to NFL Network.

The 29-year-old Thornhill spent the last two seasons with the Browns. Before that he played four seasons for the Chiefs.

Originally a 2019 second-round pick of the Chiefs, Thornhill won two Super Bowl rings in Kansas City. When healthy, Thornhill has been a starter throughout his career, but he missed six games in each of the last two seasons, which is a big part of the reason that the Browns decided to cut him last month.

Now the Steelers will hope Thornhill can earn a starting job, and stay healthy.