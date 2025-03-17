 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_250317.jpg
Garrett: It’s always been about winning, not money
nbc_pft_kupp_250317.jpg
Seahawks are ‘the perfect niche’ for Kupp
nbc_pft_darnoldcontract_250317.jpg
Seahawks can escape Darnold’s deal after one year

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_250317.jpg
Garrett: It’s always been about winning, not money
nbc_pft_kupp_250317.jpg
Seahawks are ‘the perfect niche’ for Kupp
nbc_pft_darnoldcontract_250317.jpg
Seahawks can escape Darnold’s deal after one year

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers sign former Browns safety Juan Thornhill

  
Published March 17, 2025 05:14 PM

Juan Thornhill is changing teams but staying in the AFC North.

Thornhill is signing with the Steelers, according to NFL Network.

The 29-year-old Thornhill spent the last two seasons with the Browns. Before that he played four seasons for the Chiefs.

Originally a 2019 second-round pick of the Chiefs, Thornhill won two Super Bowl rings in Kansas City. When healthy, Thornhill has been a starter throughout his career, but he missed six games in each of the last two seasons, which is a big part of the reason that the Browns decided to cut him last month.

Now the Steelers will hope Thornhill can earn a starting job, and stay healthy.