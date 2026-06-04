Steelers sign LB Jamin Davis

The Steelers doubled up on veteran additions to their roster on Thursday.

In addition to signing tight end Robert Tonyan, they announced that they have signed linebacker Jamin Davis to their 90-man roster. Both players took part in this week’s minicamp on a tryout basis.

Davis had three tackles in two games for the Raiders last season. Their defensive coordinator Patrick Graham now has the same job on Mike McCarthy’s staff in Pittsburgh.

Davis appeared in 54 games for Washington and Minnesota before moving to the Raiders. He had 287 tackles, eight sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in that action.

The Steelers also announced that they have waived tight end Chamon Metayer.