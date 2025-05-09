 Skip navigation
Steelers sign rookies Will Howard, Jack Sawyer, Carson Bruener, Donte Kent

  
Published May 9, 2025 03:47 PM

The Steelers announced that four of their seven draft picks signed their rookie contracts on Friday afternoon.

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard, Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer, Washington linebacker Carson Bruener and Central Michigan cornerback Donte Kent all signed their rookie deals.

Today is the first day of the Steelers’ three-day rookie minicamp, and Howard may be the player who gets the most attention, even though he was a sixth-round draft pick. When and if Aaron Rodgers signs he’ll become the Steelers’ starting quarterback, but at the moment the only quarterbacks on the Steelers’ roster are Howard, Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson. That’s not a quarterback room that inspires a lot of confidence, unless Howard can significantly exceed expectations as a rookie.

Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon has not yet signed his rookie contract.