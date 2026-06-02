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Steelers sign S Darnell Savage

  
Published June 2, 2026 09:40 AM

The start of the new league year saw a flurry of reports about free agents agreeing to contracts with teams and most of those were followed up by news of an official contract signing within the next few days.

One exception was veteran safety Darnell Savage. Reports indicated that Savage agreed to terms with the Steelers as the new league year was getting underway, but there was never an announcement of a deal from the steelers.

That appears to be a change to that status. Savage’s agent Seth Katz told Aaron Wilson of KPRC that his client has now signed with the AFC North club.

Savage played two games for Jacksonville, eight games for Washington and two games for the Bills during the 2025 season. He also started 13 games for the Jaguars in 2024 and spent five seasons with the Packers to kick off his career.